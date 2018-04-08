Driver killed after semi runs off overpass, lands on Route 10
Missing woman believed to be in ‘extreme danger’ after car found

Posted 9:35 pm, April 8, 2018, by , Updated at 09:37PM, April 8, 2018

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. — Deputies found the car of a missing Appomattox County woman  Sunday morning in Lynchburg.

As a result, deputies with the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office said they believe 22-year-old Lisa Simone Henderson may be in “extreme danger,” WDBJ reported.

Deputies discovered Henderson’s grey 2005 Chevrolet Impala around 11 a.m., but  there was no sign of Henderson, WSET reported.

Officials said on Saturday that Henderson was last seen Thursday in Lynchburg.

Henderson is described as a black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about  Henderson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241.

