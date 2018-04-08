Woman trying to catch her dog hit, killed on I-95

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — State police said a 28-year-old woman was killed while trying to catch her dog on I-95 in Stafford County Saturday night.

Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said the incident happened just before 10 p.m. less than a mile from the exit for Route 627.

That is when troopers said a Toyota Camry heading southbound ran off the interstate and hit a guardrail.

After the crash, Geller said that the dog of the driver, Katie M. Mason of Stafford, bolted from the car.

Officials said Mason chased after the dog into the interstate’s southbound lanes where the driver of a Honda Civic was “unable to avoid striking” her.

Mason died at the scene. Her dog was also fatally struck.

State police officials said the crash remains under investigation.