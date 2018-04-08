Frank Beamer headlines Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Virginia Beach, VA - The winningest coach in Virginia Tech history is in the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame. Frank Beamer, who led the Hokies to 238 wins and 23 straight bowl appearances, was officially inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame at the Sandler Center.

Beamer is in the class with former UVA running back Thomas Jones, former Randolph Macon standout Megan Silva Shultz, Michael Cuddyer, Kara Lawson, Chuck Hartman, Rick Mahorn and Roanoke Times writer Doug Doughty.

Later this year, Beamer,will be one of three coaches that will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.