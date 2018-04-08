Chilly temps will be replaced with major warmth this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The storm that brought cold air, rain, sleet and snow to the area on Saturday is long gone, but it will still take a few days to warm up.

Highs will be well below normal to start the week, but a surge of warm air will travel across the country and get here by late in the week.

High temperatures will be in the 50s through Monday, and only in the lower 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will jump back above normal on Thursday, and we will be around 80° Friday and Saturday.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels should have a nice home opener Friday evening. Temperatures will drop from the 70s through the 60s during the game.

The Monument Avenue 10K will be dry and mild. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to around 60° at 8 a.m. , rising to near 70° by late morning.

Some rain is expected next Sunday, followed by some cooler weather next week.

