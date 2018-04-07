Meet the Candidates: Senate hopeful E.W. Jackson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- With the November elections just around the corner, and the primary just two months away, all the candidates from the major races have been invited on CBS 6 News at 7 p.m. to discuss the issues.

E.W. Jackson, a candidate vying for the Republican nomination for US Senate, stopped by the studio Friday.

He discussed his platform, including immigration and the wall, as well as his concerns for education and protecting religious liberty.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for complete Campaign 2018 coverage. Watch CBS 6 News at 7 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald for our "Meet the Candidates" interviews. Here's a tentative schedule:

Senate Race

Tim Kaine – Monday, April 2

Corey Stewart – Wednesday, April 18

E.W. Jackson – Friday, April 6

Nick Freitas - TBD

7th District Race

Dave Brat - TBD

Abigail Spanberger – Thursday, April 19

Dan Ward – Monday, April 9

Helen Alli – Wednesday, April 11

4th District Race

Donald McEachin – Tuesday, April 3

Shion Fenty – Tuesday, April 10

Ryan McAdams – Thursday, April 12

Be sure you're registered to vote in the primaries on Tuesday, June 12 and then on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6. Click here for the Virginia Department of Elections website.