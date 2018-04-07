× Accident knocks out power at three Henrico intersections

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating an accident that caused three traffic lights in Henrico County to lose power Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 8700 block of West Broad Street in reference to a single vehicle accident involving a Honda van that had struck a telephone pole in the area. Upon arrival, they noticed that the traffic lights at three intersections were out due to the accident.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Dominion Energy crews arrived on scene within 30 minutes and restored power to the intersections. Some businesses are still without power in the area.

The investigation is still ongoing.