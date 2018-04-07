Police: Henrico stabbing may be linked to robbery

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Officers said a stabbing in Henrico County Saturday evening may be linked to a robbery.

Henrico Police were called to the 5000 block of Brook Road just before 6:10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with injuries that were not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, but police said they are looking for three possible suspects.

No descriptions of the suspects were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.