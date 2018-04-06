What to expect from Saturday’s wintry mix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highs hit the 70s Friday afternoon, but a storm and a strong cold front will bring colder air and wintry mix to the Commonwealth on Saturday.

The main points for the metro:

· Rainy overnight into the morning

· Could see some sleet or wet flakes in the afternoon

· Period of mix/snow in the evening

· Minor accumulation on grassy surfaces

· Temps above freezing

In-depth storm details:

· Part one of the storm will spread rain in Friday night into Saturday morning. Temps will be in the 50s overnight.

· Periods of steady rain in the morning. Chance for some sleet or wet snow in far northern VA

· Rain could mix with some sleet in the metro by midday or early afternoon. Temps will still be well above freezing.

· Good chance we will get a lull in the precipitation late AM/early PM

· Part two of the storm tracks south of VA late PM/evening

· Period of rain/sleet/wet snow, ending by midnight

A large component of this storm will be rain, with over ½” possible. The rain and melted sleet and snow will produce over 1" of liquid in some locations.

Factors limiting accumulation: temps above freezing, warm ground, April sun angle keeps the atmosphere from getting super cold during the day (which is why rain or sleet are more likely)

Factor for accumulation: heavier bursts of snow and sleet will cool the ground off, so grassy surfaces will support accumulation

Accumulations: most spots have the potential for a grassy coating to an inch if we get heavier bursts of snow and the ground gets cold enough. A prolonged period of sleet/snow in the evening may produce over 1” in some locations. This will be mainly on the grass. However, worst case scenario, if an area gets a one or two hour-long burst of snow, a very light accumulation is possible on roads.

Skies will clear heading into Sunday morning. Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 50s.

