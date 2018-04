Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - When looking for a job, your resume can be edited, refined, and made perfect to reflect your best self. But is that the person you are presenting when you go for an actual interview? Jillian Wagner, Branch Manager for Office Team, is here to talk about when job applicants don't live up to their resumes and what both parties can do when that happens.

