Thieves crash car stolen from delivery driver into Richmond building

RICHMOND -- A downtown Richmond business was seriously damaged after a thief crashed a stolen car into the front of the building.

Richmond Police said a fast food delivery driver was carjacked around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 Block of St. Peter Street in the Jackson Ward neighborhood.

The victim was getting back into his car after making a delivery when two men approached him with a gun.

The suspects took the delivery driver's car and drove off, according to police.

The driver was not injured.

Officers recovered the stolen car five minutes later just a few blocks away at 1st and Main Streets crashed into the front of The Reagan Building.

Police reported the suspects ran from the scene before they arrived.

Hours later the business located at 25 E Main Street was boarded up and broken glass littered the sidewalk.

Police said they are still searching for the two males who stole the car. No suspect description of the suspects was released.