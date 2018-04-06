Couple awed by support after pet goats slaughtered on family farm

Watch CBS 6 News starting at 5 p.m. for senior reporter Wayne Covil’s complete report on this story.

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Dan and Cindy Hall said they have been overwhelmed by the support from the community after they discovered four of their goats slaughtered and eight others and a sheep seriously injured on their Dinwiddie County farm last week.

The deafening silence was the giveaway when Hall and her husband arrived home to Mardelian Farm around dark on March 30.

They immediately knew something was terribly wrong, but never could have couldn’t imagine what they were about to see.

Four of the couple’s goats were killed and eight others and a sheep were were seriously injured.

Investigators said a neighbor’s dog or dogs were responsible for the attack.

The couple received a much-needed donation from Southside Regional Medical Center (SRMC) Friday morning after the story aired on WTVR CBS 6 earlier in the week.

“One of our staff members basically saw the story,” SRMC Marketing Director Brandon Seier said.

During a meeting that staff member asked if there was anything the hospital could do, which led Seier to the farm to drop off supplies.

“Gauze and some bandages, some tape as well that can really help with wound care,” Seier said. “This is an emotional time for them and we wanted to help ease that burden a little bit.”

Hall said the donation came at a critical time.

“We’re going through them so quickly with so many injured, I’m trying to keep it nice and clean,” Hall said. “A farm and a barn is not the cleanest environment, so it is taking a lot to keep them clean.”

Additionally, Hall said the Petersburg Trading Company dropped off some fence posts since the couple are in the process of putting up an electric fence for added protection.

For now though, the animals only allowed out when Hall can keep a close watch on them.

“Until we can figure out what’s going on, I’m not going to let them stay out to have this happen again,” Hall said.

WTVR CBS 6 spotted Dinwiddie County Animal Control patrolling the area Friday.

Officers have been monitoring the area both during the day and night and for now believe the attack was not from a wild animal.

“I truly don’t think it was coyotes or any wildlife,” Animal Control Supervisor Alvin Langley said. “I do think that we had some domesticated animals to get out and that’s what caused the problem here.”

Hall said seven of the nine wounded animals are recovering, but two of them will be taken to the vet on Saturday since their injuries may be infected.

Hall said she has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support,

“People have volunteered to help with feedings and wound care,” Hall said.

With the loss of her dairy goats, Hall is now replying on milk from other farms to make her goat’s milk products to keep her customers supplied.