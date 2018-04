Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Petersburg residents have the chance to discover the inner workings of local government and other agencies during four sessions of the Citizen's Academy. Petersburg City Coucilwoman, Treska Wilson-Smith and Resident Barb Rudolph shared the details. The first session is Sunday, April 22 from 3pm-5pm at Union Train Station, 103 River Road in Petersburg. No registration is required.

For more information visit http://www.petersburgva.gov​