Car fire forces evacuation of Henrico apartments

HENRICO COUNTY, Va – Firefighters evacuated a Henrico apartment complex Friday morning due to a car fire next to the building.

When firefighters arrived around 4:40 a.m. to the Audubon Village apartments, they found the car fully engulfed. It is a total loss.

The car owner says he woke up to a boom and found his car on fire.

Residents were allowed back inside their apartments sometime after 5:00 a.m.