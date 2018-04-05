Wintry mix on tap for Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Spring has not quite locked in across the Commonwealth. After highs in the 70s Friday, a storm will bring some wintry weather on Saturday.

Rain will move in Friday night into Saturday morning, turning steady at times. Some mixed precipitation will be possible across northern Virginia. Temperatures will range from the upper 30s north to the lower 50s near the North Carolina border.

Colder air will sink southward during the day, causing rain to mix with and change to some sleet in the metro during the afternoon. Northern Virginia will see sleet and a change to some wet snow. Southside Virginia will be mainly rain. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, with most locations above freezing.

The storm will exit Saturday evening. Colder air will cause sleet to mix with snow, and a period of wet snow is possible across the metro.

Factors against accumulation:

Warm ground

Air temperatures near the surface will be above freezing much of the event

April sun angle makes it difficult to get a ton of cold air between the clouds and ground

One thing that will aid in accumulation is precipitation intensity. Bursts of steadier sleet and snow will cool untreated surfaces and allow for some minor accumulations, mainly on grassy surfaces.

We could see a slushy, grassy coating in the metro, but the chances for that are higher north and northwest of Richmond. Northern and northwestern Virginia have the best chance of seeing an inch or more of accumulation due to the colder temperatures and the longer period of sleet and snow.

This storm may produce over an inch of liquid (rain and melted sleet/snow). The metro is over two inches below normal in terms of precipitation just since January 1st, so this will be beneficial precipitation.

Sunday will be dry. A weaker system may cause some wet flakes before changing to showers on Monday. After that, much warmer weather will move in for the second half of the week.

