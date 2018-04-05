× RVA Concerts Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, Boney James, Steely Dan

RICHMOND, Va. — Grammy® Award-winning superstars Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Soul2Soul The World Tour 2017 extends into 2018, The tour comes to Richmond Thursday, May 31, 2018 at Richmond Coliseum. Each ticket purchase will come with a copy of the new album. Tickets are available at the sweetFrog box office at Richmond Coliseum, by phone at (800) 745-3000 and online at Ticketmaster.com.

Southern Sweets by Audrey presents RVA Smooth Jazz Fest starring Jazz Saxophonist Boney James, Roy Ayers, and Tom Browne with special guest performer Desiree Roots, DJ Drake and CBS 6 Antoinette Essa as the Emcee. Concert. Sunday, April 8, Doors open at 6:30 at the Dominion Energy Center, 600 East Grace Street. Tickets 800-514-3849 or etix.com.

At the Altria Theater: Comedian Adam Sandler with special Guest Rob Schneider April 20; Comedian and Talk Show Host Trevor Noah, Mat 5, and Rock Legends Steely Dan, October 1st. For more information visit www.AltriaTheater.com.