Missing man last seen in Ashland may be traveling on foot

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 55-year-old man last spotted in Ashland.

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office officials said Donald “Dwayne” Wayne McKinney was last seen near Washington Highway and Route 54 in Ashland on Thursday.

Officials said McKinney may be traveling on foot.

McKinney is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

Deputies are trying to find McKinney to conduct a welfare check.

Anyone with information about McKinney’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

