Chesterfield firefighters find body after battling intense house fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. – After battling an intense fire that was reported around 5:15 a.m. Thursday, firefighters found a person deceased inside the Chesterfield home.

Firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames, with fire shooting from the roof, and said they were unable to enter immediately due to the severity of fire.

Neighbors called 911 after they spotted the fire in the 14400 block of Heather Stone Drive not far from Enon Elementary School.

A person was found deceased in the back of home while firefighters were putting out hotspots.

The house is considered a total loss.

The deceased person has not been identified by authorities at this time. Neighbors said the victim is a man in his 50s who lived by himself. They only saw him leave his driveway and never interacted with him.

The Chesterfield Fire Marshall and Chesterfield Police Department are still investigating. The cause of the fire has not been determined yet. The Medical Examiner will determine cause of death.