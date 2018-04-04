Time to ‘Meet the Candidates:’ Rep. Donald McEachin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- With November's elections right around the corner, it's time to meet the candidates, all of whom have been invited on CBS 6 News at 7 p.m. to discuss the issues.

We'll post all the interviews here on wtvr.com

Tuesday evening, Rep. Donald McEachin, the incumbent Democrat from the 4th district stopped by the CBS 6 studio.

McEachin talked about two bills he helped co-author in his first term, including one that helps spouses of veterans.

He also talked about DACA, and some of the issues that he hopes to work with President Trump on.