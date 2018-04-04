1 person killed in apartment complex shootout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- One man was killed and a second person suffered critical injuries during a shooting at the Pin Oaks Apartments, according to Petersburg Police. Officers were called to the complex at about 8:34 p.m. Tuesday when neighbors heard gunshots.

"Police arrived and found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds," a Petersburg Police spokesperson said. "The victim was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center where he succumbed from his injuries."

Police have not yet released the shooting victim’s name.

A second shooting victim was later found on East Washington Street. That person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

According to Crime Insider Jon Burkett, three people total were injured in the shooting spree. In addition to the two men who were shot, a woman was hurt by glass that shattered when a bullet came through a window.

RIGHT NOW: Families in Pin Oaks Estates are waking up to all of the damage after someone shot through their neighborhood. #Petersburg police confirm 1 person dead, another in critical condition @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/A47SjI5nNM — Brendan King CBS 6 (@ImBrendanKing) April 4, 2018

Some vehicles in the neighborhood were hit with bullets as approximately a dozen shots were fired, according to Crime Insider sources.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

Anyone with information was asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.