Richmond under severe weather threat

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our next cold front will arrive from the west, offering a round of midday showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder.

The Metro Richmond area and the I-95 corridor is under a “marginal” risk of severe weather and eastern Virginia is under a “slight” risk, with the threat of some strong winds. Temperatures should reach the low 70s along and east of I-95, before lowering back into the 60s during the amid and late afternoon.

It will turn sharply colder during the evening and night, with morning lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s early Thursday morning. There will be plenty of sunshine Thursday, but it will be cool with highs in the mid and upper 50s.

We’ll see a mild day with a mix of sun and clouds on Friday.

Highs will be in the 60s, but our constantly changing weather pattern will offer some chilly weather for the weekend. This will be the result of a cold front sliding through Friday evening. An area of low pressure moving along the front will bring the threat of rain and possibly some wet snow on Saturday.

This will depend on how far south the colder air mass settles and the exact track of this storm. So you’ll want to keep tabs on the weekend forecast over the next several days.