Police ID driver killed in crash that closed Courthouse Road

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Troopers have released the name of a 49-year-old man killed in a single-vehicle crash that closes all lanes of Courthouse Road in Charles City County Wednesday night.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened at 6:30 p.m. about one mile north of Green Oak Road.

“A 2006 Ford Taurus was traveling north on Courthouse Road when it ran off the right side of the road,” Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne N. Geller said. “The vehicle struck the ditch and then the embankment which caused it to overturn and strike a utility pole.”

Police said the driver, Granton H. Adkins, of Providence Forge, Va., died at the scene.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

VDOT warned drivers to expect delays and follow posted detours:

Northbound Courthouse Rd./Rt. 155:

Take Ruthville Rd./Rt. 612 south to The Glebe Ln./Rt. 615 east to Sturgeon Point Rd./Rt. 614 north back to Courthouse Rd./Rt. 155.

Southbound Courthouse Rd./Rt. 155:

Take Sturgeon Point Rd./Rt. 614 south to The Glebe Ln./Rt. 615 west to Ruthville Rd./Rt. 612 north back to Courthouse Rd./Rt. 155.

