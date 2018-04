Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Novelist Michele Young-Stone makes a return to Virginia This Morning to share her latest novel "Lost In The Beehive". The novel is set in the 1960's and takes a look at the power of love, friendship, and accepting your past in order to find your future. Chop Suey Books will sponsor Michele’s book launch party Sunday, April 8th from 2pm-4pm at the Northside Grill in Richmond.

For more information visit http://www.micheleyoung-stone.com/