× About 150 Henrico homes affected after contractor damages water line

HENRICO, Va. — A damaged water main on Eanes Lane in eastern Henrico County has disrupted water service to about 150 homes in the area.

The following streets are without water service: Eanes; Bromby, Parrish and Merle streets; Blackberry Patch Circle; Blackberry Patch Road; and Gay, Inman and Crabbock avenues.

The Henrico County Department of Public Utilities is providing bottled water to the affected homes.

A timetable for repairs has not yet been determined. Traffic in the area is not impacted.

A contractor was working on a sewer rehabilitation project in the area when the water line was damaged.