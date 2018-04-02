Dad killed in Henrico remembered as a family man

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Stephen Powell was a family man, his wife Ashley said.

“All he wanted to do was love his children and family,” she said. “He was everything to me.”

Powell, 33, of Beaver Road in Henrico, was found dead in a car parked near Hanover and Nine Mile road Sunday night.

Police found Powell’s body after officers were called to the eastern Henrico scene to investigate a shooting.

Police later arrested 23-year-old Branden Dalay and charged the North Chesterfield man with second-degree murder.

Dalay was arrested around 3:45 a.m. Monday following a pursuit that shutdown Interstate 64 in Short Pump for several hours.

While police investigate the circumstances surrounding Powell’s death, his family is struggling to understand why he was targeted.

A man who identified himself as Powell’s cousin said the family was told Powell got into an argument with the suspect as he was leaving a gas station.

Police have not yet confirmed that detail.

“He absolutely loved his wife, children, family, and football,” Ashley said about the father of five.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

Watch CBS 6 News starting at 5 p.m. for live reports on this developing story, including what murder suspect Branden Dalay said when asked to do a jailhouse interview.