Shrimp flatbread from Chef Coco

RICHMOND, Va – Chef Coco made a sweet and spicy Red Wine BBQ Shrimp Flatbread with Chimichurri. You can join Chef Coco at the “Let’s Get Cooking” series at the Robinson Theater on Tuesdays from 6:30pm – 7:30pm for 10 weeks beginning on April 10th.
Tricycle Urban Ag is also opening up their Manchester Farm for Down on the Farm day on May 10th from 4pm – 7pm.
http://Www.tricycleurbanag.org
Authentic Chimichurri
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1/2 cup finely chopped parsley
- 3-4 cloves garlic , finely chopped or minced
- 2 small red chilies , or 1 red chili, deseeded and finely chopped (about 1 tablespoon finely chopped chili)
- 3/4 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 level teaspoon coarse salt
- pepper , to taste (about 1/2 teaspoon)
Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Allow to sit for 5-10 minutes to release all of the flavours into the oil before using.
Chimichurri can be prepared earlier than needed, and refrigerated for 24 hours, if needed.
Use to baste meats while grilling or barbecuing. We don’t use it as a marinade, but choose to baste our meats with chimichurri instead.
Red Wine BBQ Sauce
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
- 2 shallots, minced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 cup ketchup
- 1 cup Pinot Noir
- 2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar
- 1 chipotle chile in adobo sauce, seeded and minced
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- Kosher salt
- Pepper
In a medium saucepan, heat the 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the shallots and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Whisk in the ketchup, wine, sugar, chipotle and mustard. Bring to a boil over moderately high heat, then simmer over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until thickened, about 15 minutes. Let cool slightly, then puree in a blender until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.
2-Ingredient Griddled Flatbreads
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cupsself-rising flour, plus more for kneading and rolling
- 1 1/4 cupsplain whole-milk Greek yogurt
- Herb add-ins (optional, see Recipe Notes)
- 2 tablespoon olive oil
- Equipment
- Large bowl
- Rubber spatula
- Measuring cups and spoons
- Brush or paper towels
- Rolling pin
- Griddle, grill pan, or 12-inch cast iron skillet or nonstick frying pan
- Cutting board or baking sheet
- Tongs or flat spatula
Instructions
- Mix the dough: Place the flour, yogurt, and herbs if using in a large bowl and mix with a rubber spatula until a moist, shaggy dough forms.
- Knead the dough: Dust a work surface with flour. Transfer the dough onto the work surface, sprinkle with more flour, and knead until smooth, 8 to 10 kneads.
- Divide the dough: Divide the dough into 4 portions and roll each into a ball about 3 inches wide. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and let rest for 20 minutes.
- Heat the pan: Heat a griddle, grill pan, 12-inch cast iron skillet, or nonstick frying pan over medium-high heat until a drop of water immediately sizzles on contact. Meanwhile, roll out the dough.
- Roll the dough: Generously dust a work surface and rolling pin with flour. Roll 1 ball of dough into a 9-inch round about 1/8-inch thick, dusting with more flour as needed to prevent sticking.
- Griddle the flatbread: Brush the pan with a thin layer of oil or use a paper towel to coat the pan with a thin layer of oil. Place the flatbread in the pan and brush the top with a thin layer of oil. Cook until puffed and golden-brown in spots, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove to a cutting board.
- Roll and grill the remaining flatbreads: While the first flatbread is cooking, roll out the next ball of dough. Cook the remaining flatbreads, making sure to brush the pan and top of the flatbreads with oil each time.
- Cut and serve: Cut the flatbreads into wedges if desired and serve warm.