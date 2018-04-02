Shrimp flatbread from Chef Coco

RICHMOND, Va – Chef Coco made a sweet and spicy Red Wine BBQ Shrimp Flatbread with Chimichurri. You can join Chef Coco at the “Let’s Get Cooking” series at the Robinson Theater on Tuesdays from 6:30pm – 7:30pm for 10 weeks beginning on April 10th.

Tricycle Urban Ag is also opening up their Manchester Farm for Down on the Farm day on May 10th from 4pm – 7pm.

http://Www.tricycleurbanag.org​

Authentic Chimichurri

Ingredients 1/2 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1/2 cup finely chopped parsley

3-4 cloves garlic , finely chopped or minced

2 small red chilies , or 1 red chili, deseeded and finely chopped (about 1 tablespoon finely chopped chili)

3/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1 level teaspoon coarse salt

pepper , to taste (about 1/2 teaspoon) Instructions Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Allow to sit for 5-10 minutes to release all of the flavours into the oil before using. Chimichurri can be prepared earlier than needed, and refrigerated for 24 hours, if needed. Use to baste meats while grilling or barbecuing. We don’t use it as a marinade, but choose to baste our meats with chimichurri instead. Red Wine BBQ Sauce Ingredients 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing

2 shallots, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup ketchup

1 cup Pinot Noir

2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar

1 chipotle chile in adobo sauce, seeded and minced

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Kosher salt

Pepper Instructions In a medium saucepan, heat the 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the shallots and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Whisk in the ketchup, wine, sugar, chipotle and mustard. Bring to a boil over moderately high heat, then simmer over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until thickened, about 15 minutes. Let cool slightly, then puree in a blender until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

2-Ingredient Griddled Flatbreads

Ingredients

1 1/2 cupsself-rising flour, plus more for kneading and rolling

1 1/4 cupsplain whole-milk Greek yogurt

Herb add-ins (optional, see Recipe Notes)

2 tablespoon olive oil

Equipment

Large bowl

Rubber spatula

Measuring cups and spoons

Brush or paper towels

Rolling pin

Griddle, grill pan, or 12-inch cast iron skillet or nonstick frying pan

Cutting board or baking sheet

Tongs or flat spatula

Instructions