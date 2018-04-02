Man arrested after 40-mile police chase ends in Henrico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A police pursuit Friday night of a wanted Oklahoma man stretched for more than 40 miles, through multiple counties.

Forty-nine-year-old John Ricketson was wanted in Oklahoma for allegedly stealing a quarter of a million dollars’ worth of items, from more than 20 victims.

Ricketson was driving in a white truck when the police chase began in Amelia County. He was eventually arrested on Nine Mile Road. During the pursuit Ricketson struck a state trooper’s car, pushing it into a tree along the road. He also hit at least two other civilian cars along his path.

CBS 6 viewer Austin Bolin captured part of the chase along Route 360, when Ricketson was cruising down the median with police in pursuit.

Ricketson faces multiple charges in Virginia related to that wild chase Friday night.

But in Oklahoma, Ricketson is accused of stealing guns, televisions, ATVs, and trailers from more than 20 victims and stashing it all in a house in Lincoln County.

Officials estimated the value of all the items stolen at more than $250,000. In fact -- they said Ricketson was operating one of the largest burglary stash houses they've ever seen.

Ricketson is currently behind bars at Riverside Regional Jail. State Police said he's facing or will be facing charges in Amelia, Chesterfield, Henrico and Richmond, on top of any charges that may originate out of Oklahoma.