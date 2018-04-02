Bomb squad responds to Route 60 Park and Ride

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A suspicious item found at the Park and Ride in Quinton has been deemed not a threat, according the New Kent Sheriff’s Office.

“Members of the Metro Richmond Bomb Squad, Virginia State Police, New Kent Fire and Rescue and our office responded to a report of a suspicious item at the Park & Ride located off Pocahontas Trail,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said. “After the item was examined, it was determined that the item did not pose a threat. The area of the Park & Ride is back open for traffic.”

The park and ride is located on Route 60.