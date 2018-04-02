Meet the Candidates: Sen. Tim Kaine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the November elections fast approaching, primary season is already upon us. So it's time to meet the candidates. Over the new few months, candidates in the major races are invited to appear on the 7 p.m. news to discuss the issues.

You’ll be able to find all the interviews right here on wtvr.com.

Monday night, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, who is up for reelection, stopped by.

He talked about trade policy, immigration and infrastructure, as well as areas in which he says Democrats could work with President Trump.

