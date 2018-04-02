Get free Little Caesars pizza — thanks to Virginia’s historic NCAA loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- While we are certain University of Virginia fans would rather be watching the Wahoos in Monday night's NCAA national title game, there is something that can take a bit of the sting away from the Cavaliers' historic NCAA loss. Free pizza!

Before the NCAA tournament began in March, Little Caesars pledged to give out free pizza if a #16 seeded school defeated a #1 seeded school in the basketball tournament.

It may have seemed like a safe bet at the time, since it had never happened before.

But as you now know, it happened.

The #16-seeded University of Maryland Baltimore County defeated #1-seeded Virginia by 20 points back on March 16.

Today is the day Little Caesar is making good on its offer.

Here are the details:

TODAY'S GIVEAWAY DAY from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. (local time) at your local Little Caesars.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Limit one (1) per family. Offer redeemable only at Participating Stores in the 50 U.S. (D.C.) on 4/2/18 between 11:30 am-1:00 pm (local time) or while supplies last, whichever occurs first. Offer expires and will not be redeemable after 1:00 pm (local time) on April 2, 2018 (while supplies last). TO QUALIFY, YOU MUST PLACE YOUR ORDER NO LATER THAN 1:00 P.M. (LOCAL TIME) AT THE CASHIER. IF YOU PLACE YOUR ORDER AFTERWARDS, EVEN IF YOU WERE IN LINE AT 1:00 P.M. (LOCAL TIME), THE OFFER WILL HAVE EXPIRED AND WILL NOT BE FULFILLED. Offer redeemable only at Participating Stores and not redeemable other than provided here in-store, including, but not limited to via online, mobile app, drive thru/pickup window or delivery. Void where prohibited by law. Subject to Terms and Conditions located at http://bit.ly/LunchComboGiveaway2018.

Little Caesars and the free $5 Lunch Combo promotion are neither affiliated nor associated with any collegiate basketball team, league or association.