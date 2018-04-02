RICHMOND, Va – Peggy Graeser and Jessica Thomas shared the details on their 2018 “A Day of Hope” conference.. a great forum for mothers to talk about their children who have passed. The event will feature inspirational Christian speakers and offer hope and encouragement to bereaved moms. “A Day of Hope” to celebrate and remember our children will be held Saturday, April 21st from 9am – 5pm at Stony Point Presbyterian Church. You can find out more information at http://www.sistersofhope-richmond.com/events