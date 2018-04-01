Giant Confederate flag now flies near I-64 in Louisa County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Flaggers group installed a massive Confederate flag on private property near I-64 in Louisa County on Saturday.

The group said the 30 x 50 foot flag “Charlottesville I-64 Spirit of Defiance Memorial Battle Flag” flies in honor of all Confederate soldiers as well as Private Richard Willis Proffitt, 1st Battalion, Virginia Reserves, 57th Infantry, whose grave is nearby.

“In a ceremony just before the flag raising and dedication, a Confederate Cross of Honor was installed and dedicated at the grave site,” the group posted on Facebook.

Virginia Flaggers officials said the property owner contacted the group about the prospect just after Charlottesville City Council voted in February of 2017 to remove the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a city park.

"Over a year later, we are pleased to report that the monuments still stand, and are now joined by the first roadside Memorial Battle Flag in the Charlottesville area," the group posted on Facebook.

The latest installation is the group’s 27th Confederate flag added along Virginia interstates and roads since 2013.