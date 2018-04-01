Mormon church plans to build temple in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – Leaders with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Sunday the organization plans to build a temple in Richmond.

The news came during the final day of the church’s 188th annual general conference.

Virginia’s first temple will be one of seven new sanctuaries the religious organization plans to build around the world.

The other locations include: Layton, Utah, Argentina, Nicaragua, India, the Philippines and yet-to-be determined city in Russia.

“We want to bring temples closer to the expanding membership of the Church,” Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Russell M. Nelson said

According to the church’s website, missionaries first came to the Commonwealth in the 1840s.

Virginia is currently home to nearly 100,000 Latter-day Saints, according to the church.

WTVR CBS 6 reached to city officials about the announcement and representatives said they would provide more information Monday morning.