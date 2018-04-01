MADD Dash and 5K raises $40,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Nearly $40,000 was raised by 250 walkers and runners during the 10th annual Walk Like MADD benefit Saturday at Dory Park.

The Mothers Against Drunk Driving event to raises money with the goal of preventing impaired driving.

Organizers said nearly 250 people are killed annually by impaired drivers-- something that is preventable.

“The money raised, goes to stop impaired driving,” Virginia MADD Director Chris Konscha said. “We need to use it to educate the people the community to get out and into our schools and to civic groups and things like that to remind them how important to share the message: Don’t drive impaired and if you see somebody that's going to drive impaired, try to prevent them from doing that.”

CBS 6 anchor and reporter Greg McQuade served as the emcee of the event.