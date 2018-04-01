Friend: Teen killed outside Richmond store was about to graduate high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friends said the 18-year-old woman shot and killed outside a Richmond grocery store Saturday night was passionate about life and readying to graduate from high school.

Latifah A. Hudnall was about to graduate from Henrico High School with a cosmetology license from Highland Springs Technical Center, according to a friend that spoke to WTVR CBS 6 on the condition of anonymity.

“Tifah had an extremely bright future ahead of her," Hudnall's friend said. "She just turned 18, was getting ready for prom/graduation, and she was so excited about her career in cosmetology doing make up and hair. It's just so sad that it was taken away from her.”

Police arrested and charged 17-year-old Terrence T. Whitmire with involuntary manslaughter in Hudnall's that sources said may have been an accident.

Officers received a call for a person shot outside of Sabatino's grocery store in the 4900 block of Government Road shortly after 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Hudnall lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

Police said the Medical Examiner will determine her exact cause and manner of death.

Whitmire was also charged with reckless handling of a firearm and juvenile in possession of a firearm.

Sources said that Whitmire was apparently playing with the gun when it fired and Hudnall was struck in the chest.

The incident is still under investigation and additional information will be released when it becomes available.

Police are asking anyone with information on the death investigation to either call Major Crimes Detective J. Bridges at 804-646-4494 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

37.516603 -77.395421