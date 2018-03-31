Police investigate deadly shooting at East End store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a store on Richmond’s East End Saturday night.

Police were called to Sabatino’s grocery store on Government Road near Williamsburg Road for a shooting report just after 10:45 a.m.

That is where officers found a person suffering from gunshot wounds.

No addition information was available about the victim or possible suspects.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

