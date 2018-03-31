Police investigate deadly shooting at East End store

78-year-old woman missing in Chesterfield
Posted 11:44 pm, March 31, 2018, by , Updated at 12:06AM, April 1, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a store on Richmond’s East End Saturday night.

Police were called to Sabatino’s grocery store on Government Road near Williamsburg Road for a shooting report just after 10:45 a.m.

That is where officers found a person suffering from gunshot wounds.

No addition information was available about the victim or possible suspects.

