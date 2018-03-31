Police investigate deadly shooting at East End store

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a store on Richmond’s East End Saturday night.
Police were called to Sabatino’s grocery store on Government Road near Williamsburg Road for a shooting report just after 10:45 a.m.
That is where officers found a person suffering from gunshot wounds.
No addition information was available about the victim or possible suspects.
