Missing 78-year-old Chesterfield woman may be driving red Hyundai

Posted 11:57 pm, March 31, 2018, by , Updated at 12:01AM, April 1, 2018

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 78-year-old woman in Chesterfield County Saturday.

Sgt. K. Rollins with Chesterfield Police said Carolyn Barnes was last seen at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Barnes is driving a 2015 red Hyundai sedan with Virginia plates JYW-1703.

She is described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 90 pounds. She has white curly hair and was last seen wearing a grey jacket and pants.

If you have seen Barnes, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 Anyone or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.