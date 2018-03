Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel and CBS 6 Sports Director Lane Casadonte took part in the Penguin Challenge Friday at Tuckahoe Elementary School.

The TV duo took part in some physical challenges, like jumping rope, before ultimately getting ice water poured on them to celebrate the Special Olympics fundraiser.

Students had a goal of raising $5,000, but ended up raising more than $24,000.