Trump declares April National Sexual Assault Awareness Month

President Donald Trump issued a proclamation Friday designating April as National Sexual Assault Awareness month.

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, April has been Sexual Assault Awareness Month since 2001 in the United States. The move to issue a proclamation observing the month was first started by President Barack Obama in 2010, and the tradition has carried over into the Trump administration.

“Sexual assault crimes remain tragically common in our society, and offenders too often evade accountability. These heinous crimes are committed indiscriminately: in intimate relationships, in public spaces, and in the workplace,” the presidential proclamation from the White House states.

Over the past year, there has been a reckoning in the United States over sexual assault and harassment, particularly in the workplace, known as the #MeToo movement.

Revelations surrounding various industry leaders accused of sexual assault and harassment in recent months also come as Trump himself has been accused of sexual misconduct by a number of women.

In December of last year, a group of women held a press conference to share their personal stories involving Trump.

At least 15 women have come forward with a wide range of accusations against Trump, ranging from sexual harassment and sexual assault to lewd behavior around women. Of the women, 13 say Trump attacked them directly and two others say they witnessed behavior that made them uncomfortable. All the alleged incidents took place prior to his assuming the presidency.

The White House and Trump have responded to the allegations, denying all of them.