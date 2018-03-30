Mechanicsville man arrested on aggravated sexual abuse, forcible sodomy charges

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies have arrested a 67-year-old Mechanicsville man in a sexual abuse case.

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Todd M. Lowry after executing a search warrant at his home Thursday.

Lowry was charged with Aggravated Sexual Abuse and Forcible Sodomy.

Officials said Lowry is being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

