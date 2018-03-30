Titus the cat may lose a leg after being shot in Chesterfield neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Uncomfortable from all the attention, Titus seems to shy away as his mom, Whitney Taylor, describes the horror he experienced over the weekend right in their North Chesterfield neighborhood.

"We found him Sunday, he came home limping and we had no idea what happened," Taylor said.

A vet later told Taylor someone shot her precious cat Titus on the left front leg.

"With an actual gun, yeah," Taylor said.

She's still having trouble coming to terms with the violence.

"Honestly, it shocked me because he wouldn't hurt anybody," Taylor said.

So, she immediately went to a teacher at her high school L.C. Bird, who she knows does animal rescue work with Richardson's Rescue.

"I feel for the little guy," Katherine Drummond, who teaches at Bird said. "It shattered everything."

Within hours, Drummond posted a video about Titus's injury to the rescue group's Facebook page in an effort to raise money for his medical care.

"If we can save the leg we obviously want to, but he might end up being a three-legged little kitty by the end of this," Drummond said.

So far, the group raised more than $500, and the vet estimate is roughly $600.

Still, if people donate more than that, Drummond said the group will set up a reward fund for tips that could catch the shooter.

"We don't want this person to think they can get away with it again," Drummond said.

And, even if Titus does need to have the leg amputated, Taylor said he's her's for life.

"I don't want to give him away over something that's not his fault," Taylor said.

