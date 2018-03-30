× Three-judge panel revokes Joe Morrissey’s law license

RICHMOND, Va. – A three-judge panel revoked the law license of controversial Richmond attorney Joe Morrissey Friday, effective June 15.

The Virginia State Bar confirmed the decision to CBS 6 saying, “it is very important that they be fair, and they were.”

Morrissey plans to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court of Virginia and petition that court to stay the revocation pending appeal.

The decision comes after a week of misconduct hearing in Richmond Circuit Court.

The Virginia State Bar filed three ethics complaints against the former delegate and Richmond mayoral candidate. One of those complaints concerns allegations that Morrissey had sex with a 17-year-old receptionist in his law office in 2013.

In 2014, before that case was scheduled to go to trial, he entered an alford plea in criminal court to contributing to the delinquency of a minor and served three months in jail.

The woman is question is now his wife.

The Virginia State Bar also accused Morrissey of making false statements to the court regarding that case. They also accuse him of engaging in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation.

Morrisey has denied the allegations.