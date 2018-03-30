Prank call prompts lockdown at 3 Henrico schools

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are working to find the person responsible for a prank call that prompted a lockdown at three schools in eastern Henrico County Friday afternoon.

“Henrico Police responded to Rolfe Middle School to investigate a serious threat,” Henrico Schools officials posted on Twitter at 2 .p.m. “At the same time, Baker Elementary and Varina High School were put on a “lockdown” as a precaution.”

Officials said police are investigating to find the person or people responsible.

“Situations like this are always taken very seriously,” school officials said.

Officials said Rolfe middle schools students remained in their classrooms as police investigated.

The lockdown at Baker and Varina was lifted earlier and normal activities resumed, officials said.

“The ‘lockdown’ at Rolfe Middle School has been lifted, meaning no schools are on lockdown anymore,” officials said at 2:50 p.m. “Dismissal at Rolfe Middle and Varina High will take place at their usual times.”

There was a heavy police presence at John Rolfe Middle School and parents were flocking to the school check on their kids.

John Rolfe is located at 6901 Messer Road near Varina High School.

