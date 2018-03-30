× Hopewell on mandatory water restriction after pipe bursts at plant

HOPEWELL, Va. — An emergency Code Red message was sent to approximately 90,000 Hopewell residents informing them that the city is experiencing a water emergency. The City is now under a mandatory water restriction. All water usage is restricted until further notice. According to sources, upwards of 500,000 gallons were lost.

At a press conference officials would not comment on exactly how much was lost but only emphasized it was a “large amount.” Officials said that pipe burst at the Virginia American Water plant when they were doing maintenance. Pallets of water will be delivered today, according to officials.

As a result of the city-wide water emergency and mandatory water restriction, Hopewell City Public Schools will dismiss early today.

Older children will be dismissed first to minimize concerns around the supervision of younger siblings. Pre-K, Kindergarten and first- grade students will only be released from the buses to the care of a responsible adult, school officials said.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and are working closely with City officials as they strive to remedy this situation immediately,” a school representative said.

The school dismissal schedule will be as follows:

11:30 a.m. –Carter G. Woodson Middle School and New Hope Academy

12 p.m. –Hopewell High School and Dupont Elementary School

12:30 p.m –Harry E. James and Patrick Copeland Elementary Schools

1 p.m. –Woodlawn Learning Center

Officials urged residents to boil water when service does return.

Another press conference is expected at 4 p.m., Friday.