Henrico residents asked to evacuate due to gas leak

HENRICO COUNTY, Va – Residents in nearly 100 homes in Henrico County were asked to evacuate late Thursday night due to a gas leak.

Henrico Fire Department and Police Department responded to the area of Skipwith Road and Roswell Road just after 11:00 p.m.

CBS 6 Photojournalist Cole Pearson say there is a strong gas odor in the area and can see a liquid bubbling in the cracks of the road. Richmond Gas says gas goes to the weakest point which is why it is bubbling through the roadway.

Crews closed Skipwith Rd between Three Chopt Rd and Woodley Road in order to repair the line.