Easter Break Athlete Training at DNA Fitness Studio RVA

RICHMOND, Va. –Local kids will get the opportunity to train for three days at DNA Fitness Studio RVA. Owner Daryl Ellis is encouraging families to enroll their kids ages 13-18 in the three day training. Members and trainers at his camp have created scholarships for students, he’s also encouraging members of the community to sponsor a child or team.

The cost of training is $40 for three days, $15 per day, April 2-4 from 8 am – 9:30 am at 1160 Wilkinson Road, in Henrico.

To register a child or sponsor one call 804-503-0451. For more information click here.