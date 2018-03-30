City offering to reimburse homeowners up to $2500 to replace lead pipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The City of Richmond is offering to reimburse homeowners up to $2,500 to replace lead pipes in their home.

If you own a home in Richmond that was built before 1986, you may have lead pipes. That could lead to small amounts of lead being deposited into the water line.

Now if you want to replace those pipes, the city wants to help you pay for it.

Thanks to the Residential Lead Service Line (LSL) Replacement Grant Program, the Department of Public Utilities will pay up to $2,500, if residents hire a plumber to replace lead lines running from the water meter to their home.

The homeowner is responsible for any costs exceeding the $2,500.

You have to fill out an application to see if you're eligible.

In addition, if you've replaced your pipes since July 1 of 2017, you could be eligible for a reimbursement.

For more information about the Lead Service Line Replacement Grant Program, click here.