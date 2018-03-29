Richmond Police Officer sends group of students to see Black Panther

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A group of middle school students got the chance to go to the movies and watch Black Panther for free, thanks to a Richmond Police officer.

First precinct Officer Rashad Martin took 25 students from Martin Luther King Middle School to Richmond’s Bow-Tie Cinemas last week to watch the film.

The group of students that were chosen had all passed their benchmark exam and were recommended by their teachers as a reward.

“Which made me even more happy to have the opportunity to take them,” said Officer Martin.

Officer Martin said Black Panther itself actually inspired him to take a group of students to watch the box office sensation.

"While I was watching the movie, I just saw the opportunity to allow the kids to see characters that represent positive images of them that they typically may not see on a daily basis,” he said.

Officer Martin said the students really enjoyed the movie and understood a more nuanced message, besides just a comic book or super hero movie.

"They were so excited. That was the best part for me,” said Officer Martin. “Just seeing them smiling and talking about the movie. That made it all worth it to me."

“It was a great experience and I’m very grateful that I was able to allow them to see the movie,” he added.