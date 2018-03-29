Crews respond to fire inside Colonial Heights Food Lion

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – Colonial Heights fire crews responded to a fire inside the Food Lion in the Dunlop Village Shopping Center Thursday evening.

Units from Chesterfield, Hopewell, and Petersburg also responded to the scene to offer assistance.

The fire has been marked under control, according to Deputy Fire Marshal J. E. Boisseau.

Officials say one person complained of minor smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

37.266906 -77.397425