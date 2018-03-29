Watch African penguin chick’s ‘miraculous hatching’ at Metro Richmond Zoo

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Metro Richmond Zoo welcomed an African penguin chick to the zoo family.

The chick hatched March 24.

“After the penguin’s parents abandoned the egg, zoo staff stepped in and placed the egg in an incubator. The miraculous hatching was captured on camera,” a zoo spokesperson posted on Facebook. “This is the 242nd African penguin chick hatched at the Metro Richmond Zoo and the first time we have had to incubate a penguin egg.”

The African penguin is an endangered species native to the south and west coasts of Africa, the zoo spokesperson stated.