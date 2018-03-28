Quirk+VisArts resident artist shares new exhibition of work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - New York based artist, Trish Tillman shared about her latest exhibition entitled "Remians (to be Seen)". The exhibit which is partly inspired by her late grandfather is showing at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond. Trish is hosting an artist talk and opening ceremony Friday, March 30 at 5:30 p.m.

For more information about the show, visit: http://www.trishtillman.com or http://www.visarts.org

Tillman's work is featured in the March/April issue of RHome Magazine, which is available on newsstands. You can also subscribe online at www.richmondmagazine.com/home

{THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE}